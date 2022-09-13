Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Update

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the August 15th total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after buying an additional 1,906,998 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,883,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WALD. DA Davidson began coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Waldencast Stock Up 3.8 %

About Waldencast

Waldencast stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. 12,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,010. Waldencast has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

