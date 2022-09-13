Vulkania (VLK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,637.00

Vulkania (VLK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Vulkania coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Vulkania has a market capitalization of $814,720.81 and $11,637.00 worth of Vulkania was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulkania has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.
Vulkania Profile
Vulkania’s total supply is 38,767,521 coins and its circulating supply is 20,351,814 coins. Vulkania’s official Twitter account is @VulkaniaApp.
Buying and Selling Vulkania
