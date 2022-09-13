Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.60 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $3.60 or 0.00017856 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $86.04 million and $29.99 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,162.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00055279 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00064861 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005381 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00075853 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.