voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Short Interest Down 57.9% in August

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the August 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VJET. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of voxeljet from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On voxeljet

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in voxeljet stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of voxeljet worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet Stock Performance

Shares of VJET traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. 7,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 million, a P/E ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 8.17%.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

