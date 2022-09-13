Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 159.0% from the August 15th total of 405,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volcon

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Volcon by 135.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volcon in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Volcon in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Volcon in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Volcon by 250.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 226,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Volcon Price Performance

VLCN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. 4,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.57. Volcon has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

About Volcon

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 428.98% and a negative net margin of 979.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Volcon will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Featured Stories

