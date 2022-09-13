Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 32.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

ACV stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.61. 768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,768. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the first quarter worth $311,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

