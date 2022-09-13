Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CBH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. 13,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

