Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CBH traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.11. 25,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,598. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

