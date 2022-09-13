Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Price Performance
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
