VideoCoin (VID) Reaches Market Cap of $31.57 Million

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network powere by Filecoin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.