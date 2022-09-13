Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $317-331 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.70 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,556. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 289.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

