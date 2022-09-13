Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is Saya Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Saya Management LP raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,200 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 9.8% of Saya Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Saya Management LP owned about 0.21% of Vertiv worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 8,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 92,791 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,541,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 410,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 447.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.