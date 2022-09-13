Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,314 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 4.7% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $48,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 390,581 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded down $7.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,518. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

