VeraOne Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.06 Million (VRO)

VeraOne (VRO) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One VeraOne coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.50 or 0.00245089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeraOne has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. VeraOne has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and $18,304.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.03 or 0.00775104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014313 BTC.

VeraOne Coin Profile

VeraOne launched on December 9th, 2019. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. VeraOne’s official website is veraone.io/en/home. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeraOne

According to CryptoCompare, “VeraOne is an ERC20 token based exclusively on gold. VeraOne’s primary aim is to offer a stablecoin which provides a robust, reliable alternative to existing options which rely heavily on classic currencies (like the dollar) or on tangible assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeraOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeraOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeraOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

