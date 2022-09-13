Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.43. 1,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 105,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $565.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $309,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $309,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sean Grant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,297.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,077. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

