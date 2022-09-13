Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Sells $333,047.04 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 16,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $333,047.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Marshall Fordyce sold 15,106 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $309,975.12.

On Friday, August 12th, Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $413,844.48.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Vera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. 111,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.54. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

