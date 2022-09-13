Velas Reaches Market Cap of $93.22 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $93.22 million and $1.59 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00095004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00069432 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022304 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032270 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000324 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Velas’ total supply is 2,349,897,918 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

