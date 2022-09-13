Veil (VEIL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $595.00

Veil (VEIL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded 191.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market cap of $450,271.01 and $595.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00129937 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00243113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00036939 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001482 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.