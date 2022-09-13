VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

VACNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VAT Group from CHF 380 to CHF 350 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

