Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $201.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

