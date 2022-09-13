Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Quantitative Advantage LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Quantitative Advantage LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.9% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $6.52 on Tuesday, hitting $200.13. The stock had a trading volume of 48,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,204. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.88 and a 200-day moving average of $206.97.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

