Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Up 1.1%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.57 and last traded at $62.50. 435,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 713,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 7,069.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,231,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795,919 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,636,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,058,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,763,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,944,000 after purchasing an additional 541,341 shares in the last quarter.

