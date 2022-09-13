Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Up 1.1%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.57 and last traded at $62.50. 435,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 713,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund
