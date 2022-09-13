Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 770,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $183,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,462. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

