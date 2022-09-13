Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Position Lifted by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.65. 1,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,624. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $98.19 and a twelve month high of $141.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

