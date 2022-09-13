Van Elle Holdings plc (VANL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on October 7th

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Van Elle’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Van Elle Price Performance
Shares of Van Elle stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 42.90 ($0.52). The stock had a trading volume of 13,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,986. Van Elle has a 1 year low of GBX 33.50 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.90 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £45.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2,145.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.34.
About Van Elle
