Van Elle Holdings plc (VANL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on October 7th

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Van Elle’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Van Elle stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 42.90 ($0.52). The stock had a trading volume of 13,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,986. Van Elle has a 1 year low of GBX 33.50 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.90 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £45.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2,145.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.34.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

