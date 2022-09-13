Value Liquidity Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (VALUE)

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Value Liquidity has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $481,682.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Value Liquidity coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001082 BTC on major exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00796266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014429 BTC.

Value Liquidity’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official website is yfv.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

