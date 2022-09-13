Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, an increase of 137.4% from the August 15th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,519.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Valmet Oyj from €37.50 ($38.27) to €29.50 ($30.10) in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Valmet Oyj Stock Performance

VOYJF stock remained flat at $24.56 during trading on Tuesday. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70.

About Valmet Oyj

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

