Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Valeo Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. 55,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,027. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLEEY shares. Barclays lowered Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cheuvreux downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

