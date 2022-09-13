Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Short Interest Up 1,874.4% in August

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, an increase of 1,874.4% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vaccitech Trading Down 0.3 %

Vaccitech stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,683. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vaccitech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Graham Griffiths sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,104.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 18,138 shares of company stock worth $111,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccitech stock. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Vaccitech accounts for 0.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Johns Hopkins University owned about 0.31% of Vaccitech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Vaccitech from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vaccitech from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

