VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1,021.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

