VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
