Upfire Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week (UPR)

Upfire (UPR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Upfire has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Upfire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Upfire has a total market cap of $355,757.85 and $23,394.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00790220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014335 BTC.

About Upfire

Upfire was first traded on March 29th, 2021. The official website for Upfire is upfire.com. Upfire’s official Twitter account is @UpfireHQ.

Buying and Selling Upfire

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfire is a peer-to-peer (P2P) distributed file-transferring platform designed at its core to enhance the file-sharing protocol by incentivizing seeders. By encrypting communications on the blockchain and allowing nodes to communicate directly, Upfire can function as a fully-decentralized exchange for file transactions – allowing users to download or seed their files while earning BNB in the process.”

