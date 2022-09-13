Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Unitil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Unitil Stock Performance

UTL stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Unitil had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unitil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Unitil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Unitil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

