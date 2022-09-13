Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.87

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 71262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.
Uniti Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.
Uniti Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group
Uniti Group Company Profile
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
Featured Stories
