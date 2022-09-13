Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.87

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 71262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

Uniti Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Uniti Group by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

