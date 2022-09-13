Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Uniti Group worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,467 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,007,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,181,000 after purchasing an additional 74,346 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,093,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,848,000 after buying an additional 757,809 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,171,000 after buying an additional 184,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. 19,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,186. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

