United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.7 %

United Rentals stock opened at $313.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

