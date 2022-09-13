United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

UBSI stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 296,875 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in United Bankshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

