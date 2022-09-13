Unisocks Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (SOCKS)

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Unisocks has a total market cap of $8.19 million and $45.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $27,121.70 or 1.21999260 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.00747645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013938 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange.

Unisocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.