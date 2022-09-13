Unifty Trading Up 0.6% This Week (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002752 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Unifty has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $138,973.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019129 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official website is unifty.io. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io.

Unifty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts.For additional information, please contact Unifty support at: [email protected]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

