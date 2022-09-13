Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UELKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from 25.20 to 20.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UELKY remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

