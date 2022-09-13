UBS Group Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $262.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $355.19.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:RH opened at $277.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.02 and its 200 day moving average is $299.09. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $708.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.48 EPS. RH’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in RH by 544.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after acquiring an additional 36,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of RH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RH by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in RH by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.