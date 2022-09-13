Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Quaker Capital Investments LLC

Quaker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 127.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 743,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,033 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 10.1% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.87. 642,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,066,052. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

