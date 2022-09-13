Typhoon Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $59,406.36 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $59,406.36 and $76.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00820936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014907 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.