Typhoon Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $59,406.36 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $59,406.36 and $76.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00820936 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014907 BTC.
Typhoon Network Profile
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Typhoon Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.