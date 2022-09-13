TurtleCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $48,035.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $349,766.95 and $48,035.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000380 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,695,476,114 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe..”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

