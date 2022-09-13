Trust Co of Kansas Sells 26 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,274,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 187,039 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

ROP stock traded down $10.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.17. 11,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,009. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

