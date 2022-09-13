Trust Co of Kansas Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 4.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 177,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 85,165 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,129. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

