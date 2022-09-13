Truefeedback Token (TFBX) Tops One Day Volume of $137,435.00

Truefeedback Token (TFBX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Truefeedback Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Truefeedback Token has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Truefeedback Token has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $137,435.00 worth of Truefeedback Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.00747492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00013464 BTC.

Truefeedback Token Profile

Truefeedback Token’s launch date was May 19th, 2019. Truefeedback Token’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. Truefeedback Token’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. Truefeedback Token’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. The official message board for Truefeedback Token is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

Buying and Selling Truefeedback Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a blockchain-based data collection and analysis platform. In TrueFeedBack application, users stay anonymous, and they earn TFB tokens for the information they shared in surveys, missions, etc. TrueFeedBack turns all your data into rewards.The data you shared is kept on the blockchain. This way, the data collector will ensure that the information belongs to real people, and the reward distribution will be guaranteed.TrueFeedBack application does not collect your personal information. It only analyzes your data you have participated. You can earn rewards by participating in surveys, completing missions, watching ads, playing games. Clients trust the data collected from real users. They can analyze data on TrueFeedBack's data analysis platform and use this information on making effective decisions.Data collection and analyzing that data is quite cheap in TrueFeedBack. You can reach out to thousands of people and get their opinion about a product, service, or anything.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truefeedback Token directly using US dollars.

