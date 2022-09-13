TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target Cut to $2.25

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $2.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

TrueCar Stock Performance

TRUE traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 530,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,556. The stock has a market cap of $167.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 12,578 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $34,841.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,925 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 260,300 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in TrueCar by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,876,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

