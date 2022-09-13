Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.37

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 29494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.
Triumph Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $743.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group
Triumph Group Company Profile
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
See Also
