Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.37

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 29494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

TGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The firm has a market cap of $743.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,270,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,295,000 after purchasing an additional 64,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 320,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 827,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

