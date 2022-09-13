TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 86.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

TPVG stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $417.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.68. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Insider Activity

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 697.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TPVG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

