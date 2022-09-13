Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 347.92%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. 27.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

